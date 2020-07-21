Home » City Life
hidalgo's warning

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urges schools to halt in-person learning until October

Lina Hidalgo urges schools to halt in-person learning until October

By ABC13 Staff
Lina Hidalgo
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo penned a warning letter to Harris County-area school districts.  LinaHidalgo.com

As local parents are aware, the Houston Independent School District announced on July 15 that fall classes will start virtually on September 8. Meanwhile, face-to-face instruction will begin on October 19.

To that end, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Public Health Director Dr. Umair Shah sent a letter to all school districts in the county urging them to delay in-person instruction until at least October.

The letter also requests school districts make accommodations for remote learning and cancel all extracurricular activities until in-person instruction resumes.

"Today, our community remains in the midst of a severe and uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The fastest way to reopen our schools over the long haul is to flatten and — just as importantly — substantially bring down our hospitalization curve," said Hidalgo, in the letter.

"We must come to grips with the fact that in order to learn and grow, students must be healthy and safe. That means not setting arbitrary dates for reopening schools that provide false hope, dates this virus does not recognize or respect. Instead, our focus should be on thresholds and on developing measured reopening plans," said Hidalgo.

---

For more on this story, including video, visit our news partner, ABC13

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Coronavirus COVID-19 test
New York sends healthcare workers and 10,000 COVID-19 tests to Houston
Places-Unique-Rice University-main building-exterior-1
Rice University will hold some classes in outdoor tents this fall
Students in a school classroom
Here is when HISD will resume classes for the 2020-2021 school year