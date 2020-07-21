Favorite Houston children's museum rolls out new online toy store

Houston schools won’t start classes until September. Myriad summer camps and activities are canceled. Parents looking to entertain their children are, naturally, gripping — but one beloved museum is here to help.

The Children’s Museum of Houston has announced that its favorite in-house toy store, Fiddle Sticks Toys, is joining the virtual ranks. The store, which has been an in-person draw for more than 20 years, offers up educational toys that encourage development in STEM, art, creativity, problem solving, outdoorsy action, and more.

Those looking to shop online can rest assured their money will be well spent: all proceeds from sales will benefit the museum and its child-centered training initiatives. Interested fans can enjoy curbside pickup and delivery at the museum.

To help curious shoppers, the museum has revealed its top 10 items to stimulate young minds. The selections range from spacey sets and bugged-out fun to STEM-themed and scientific gadgets.

Outdoor Adventure Kits

Solar System String Lights

Zoomigos Dog with Tennis Ball Zoomer

Caterpillar Crawl

Story Craze

100 pc puzzles from Eeboo

Aqua Robot

Brain Bending Science

Kids First Chemistry Set

Crystal Growing Experimental Kit

For more information, visit Fiddle Sticks Toys online or call 713-535-7223.