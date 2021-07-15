Ready to meet 85 pounds of pure love? Landon is a two-year-old male Rottweiler that Houston SPCA staffers describe as "a big cuddler."

Hang out with him for just a few minutes, and you'll easily see why. Even though he looks like a tough guy, he's a big fan of snuggles and belly rubs.

Landon's also very playful, ready to go on a walk or play at a moment's notice. A home with a big backyard would be ideal for him, as would an owner who likes to stay active.

After baths (and any other time he's super happy), Landon's been known to turn into a whirling dervish. He spins and spins in all directions, making his joy infectious.

When he's hanging out at home, though, Landon can often be found chomping on soft, furry toys or tennis balls — anything with a squeaker, really. He knows basic commands like "sit" and is already house-trained, plus knows how to use a doggie door.

Landon came to the Houston SPCA through an animal cruelty investigator, who rescued the young pup when his owner moved away and abandoned him. Now he's living the good life with a foster until his perfect new owner comes along.

Landon's adoption fee includes neutering, microchipping, the most up-to-date vaccinations, free food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a free post-visit from any VCA Animal Hospital.

And if you haven't heard, the Houston SPCA is now open to the public with no appointment necessary. Visit Landon and all his other adoptable friends this weekend, Friday-Sunday from 11 am-6 pm, or during the week at Monday-Thursday from 12-7 pm.

---

