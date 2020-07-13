Tilman Fertitta's posh Post Oak scores spot on coveted best U.S. hotel list

Each year, Travel + Leisure releases a highly anticipated World’s Best Awards, a list of the best hotels across the globe. The publication’s readers share their top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Hotels are rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

This year’s 2020 World’s Best List — which was compiled in early March before the pandemic truly gripped the U.S. — features The Top 15 City Hotels in the Continental U.S., and Tilman Fertitta’s palatial Post Oak Hotel lands on the coveted ranking — the sole Houston representative.

The Post Oak comes in sixth on the list, scoring 94.77 out of 100 points. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized as a World’s Best,” said Fertitta in a statement. “Being included on a list surveyed by so many seasoned travelers around the world reinforces that we are among the best out there. This hotel’s level of luxury, high standards for excellence and first-class service is unrivaled. It is truly a world-class destination.”

Travel + Leisure’s accolades are just the latest for Fertitta’s Post Oak. Since opening in 2018, the hotel is Houston’s only AAA Five-Diamond hotel; its posh Bloom and Bee restaurant received the AAA Four-Diamond award. Besides being a buzzy, see-and-be-seen hot spot, the hotel is known for its sunset helicopter excursions, Rolls-Royce chauffeuring, and $1 million wine room.

The Spa at The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston also received the prestigious Forbes Five Star rating. Meanwhile, the New York Times, U.S. News & World Report, Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes, and CNN have listed The Post Oak Hotel as a place to visit in 2019.

Fertitta’s Post Oak isn’t the only Texas hotel to make the list. San Antonio’s Hotel Emma comes in at No. 15 on the list, with a score of 93.92. The Emma, once a 19th-century brewhouse, is now an award-winning, 146-room riverfront hotel, serving as the flagship for The Pearl in downtown San Antonio. Travel + Leisure notes that the Emma “proudly showcases its past as a landmark brewery and stocks its mini-bars with South Texas treats.”

And No. 1 on the list? That honor goes to The Mark in New York City, with a score of 96.24, a hip inn in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.