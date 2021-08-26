Houston's coolest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas

Already causing quite the tropical storm since its opening, Lagoonfest Texas in Texas City is stirring up a frenzy on social media with a water experience. The wildly popular beachy attraction has just introduced floating cabanas — dubbed “aquabanas” (see what they did there?) — designed to marry the thrill of water with the chill of sipping cocktails in a cabana.

Since an announcement video revealing the installation was posted, Lagoonfest Texas’s Instagram has blown up, with tens of thousands of views and several hundred comments.

And why not? These aquabanas offer floaty lounging and are linked together, creating a pool at their center that will be exclusive to those renting the floating cabanas. Regular cabanas seat six; the larger cabanas can accommodate 12 guests, per a release.

The new aquabanas are accessible via Paradise Shore, the lagoon’s VIP beach, and are the first floating cabanas to be featured on a Crystal Lagoons amenity in Texas, the company notes.

When not floating and sipping on aquabanas, visitors can rent kayaks, sailboats, stand-up paddleboards, and bumper boats. Active types can traverse the floating obstacle course and race down the 185-foot Titan slide.

Boasting 12 acres, the Lago Mar lagoon (3240 Lago Mar Blvd.) is the state’s largest, and it offers the most shoreline of any lagoon in the nation. The lagoon surface equals an approximate 1,350 home swimming pools. By the numbers, the lagoon holds 24 million gallons of water; the lagoon’s liner system is large enough to cover the entire Houston Galleria mall or 14 NFL football fields.

Food and a full bar are available; ticket prices start at $20 for adults and $15 for children. (Children aged two and younger get in free.) For tickets, information, and hours of operation, visit the official website.