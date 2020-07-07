Here's how to support BlackOut Day in Houston

Tuesday, July 7, is a pivotal day for a movement aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses. Organizers of #BlackOutDay2020 aim to encourage "not one Black person" to spend any funds outside of the community.

The #BlackOutDay2020 campaign started in early May following the February 23 vigilante killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, and the March 13 police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, CNN reports. It was introduced about a month before the George Floyd tragedy that sparked a wave of civic, political, and economic action addressing anti-Black institutional racism.

The founders of the movement released this statement to explain its purpose:

We welcome ALL people of color to stand with us in solidarity. Black people alone account for an estimated 1.2 trillion dollars or more of spending in the economy annually. Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. While we welcome allies who choose to stand with us, we make absolutely no apology for the fact this movement is FOR US and BY US. Black-owned businesses, like other businesses, are struggling during the pandemic.

Houstonians have myriad options to support Black-owned businesses. CultureMap food editor, Eric Sandler, notes 12 popular Black-owned restaurants, such as Gatlin’s BBQ in Oak Forest and The Breakfast Klub in Midtown. Fashion-conscious shoppers can find haute looks at these Black-owned boutiques.