Popular Houston turkey leg restaurant rolls out controversial new dress code

A fan favorite Houston restaurant, known for its specialty turkey legs, has announced a new dress code policy.

The Turkey Leg Hut released the following dress code announcement on their Instagram page. Since then, the initial post has been deleted, and the dress code has been revised.

Owner, Nakia Price, released a statement Saturday afternoon in regard to the policy.

At the Turkey Leg Hut, we do our best to accommodate all of our guests. It's unfortunate that we even have to address this or implement a dress code but we are a family-friendly restaurant that serves all ages from children to adults. Unfortunately, we have received complaints from our patrons regarding other guest's wardrobe choices. In order to try and ensure all guests are comfortable while visiting us, we were forced to put a new dress code policy in place. Our dress code policy is not meant to target or offend anyone but rather provide our guests with an acceptable clothing guide, so that all guests and staff will feel comfortable in our establishment. The Turkey Leg Hut has been, and always will be, a restaurant of inclusivity for all and we will continue to take into consideration the input of all patrons to provide a safe, comfortable and healthy environment for our community and guests.

The new policy includes:

No excessively revealing clothing (This includes distressed or ripped clothing)

No exposed undergarments (This includes sports bras, bras and panties)

No swimwear of any kind

No obscene language on clothing

No baggy clothing

No house attire (wave caps, du-rags, house shoes, shower caps

Another Black-owned restaurant, Taste Bar Kitchen, supports Turkey Leg Hut. On Instagram, the restaurant relayed:

We not only support the new Turkey Leg Hut dress code, we will also be enforcing it here at Taste Bar + Kitchen.

-----

Continue reading on our news partner ABC13.