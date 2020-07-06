Massive and raucous Galveston motorcycle rally stalls due to COVID-19

Each year, tens of thousands of gearheads descend on Galveston for the largest, four-day motorcycle rally in the nation. But this year, due to coronavirus concerns, the raucous Lone Star Rally has stalled.

The event was scheduled for November 5 to 8 this year. Organizers have scrapped the festival and moved it to November 4 to 7, 2021.

Rally management released this statement on their website:

With respect for the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the best interest of the City of Galveston residents, our patrons, vendors, sponsors and entertainers, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Lone Star Rally this year to next year’s dates of November 4-7, 2021. We have been closely monitoring local and regional news updates and discussing potential safety and health issues with city officials. With so much information changing daily, we believe it would be difficult to ensure a safe and fun event for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to 2021 and promise next year’s rally will be worth the wait!

The massive rally is a boon to Galveston’s economy, creating one of the busiest weekends of the year for the city while bringing in hefty tourism dollars.

As CultureMap news partner ABC13 reports, the event welcomed around 250,000 motorcyclists and brought around $115 million to the city in 2018.