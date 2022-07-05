Sugar Land's hottest destination scores coveted statewide recognition

A bustling gathering place in one of Houston’s biggest ‘burbs has just scored a major award. Sugar Land Town Square has just been named a Great Public Space as part of the 2022 Great Places in Texas program, an accolade given out by the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association.

That means Sugar Land Town Square is only the third Houston-area locale to receive the recognition, joining the iconic Buffalo Bayou and Discovery Green.

Destinations up for consideration were evaluated on factors such as design, functionality, sustainability, character, quality, and community participation, according to a press release.

Sugar Land’s Town Square plaza was ultimately recognized as an example of planning excellence, while also netting high marks for the city’s leadership and community partnerships.

A hot, mixed-use hub frequented by locals and visitors alike, the square has seen updates such as more shade and canopy coverage, outdoor seating space, and more green areas. Recent touch-ups include revamped landscaping, fresh signage, re-faced tenant storefronts, event programming, new food and beverage, retail, and even entertainment concepts—such as the interactive Department of Wonder.

“We’re honored to receive this designation from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association and proud to see Sugar Land acknowledged as a leader within our state," said City Planner – Long Range Ruth Lohmer. “Sugar Land Town Square plaza is at the center of one of our community’s great assets, Town Square, one of the many amenities that makes our city a great place to live, work and play. Having this robust, enjoyable space in Sugar Land furthers its diverse economy, enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

This news comes as Fort Bend, home to Sugar Land, was just named the second-richest county in Texas.