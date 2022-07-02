'Devastated' widow of ZZ Top legend's wrenching tale leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 'Devastated' widow of ZZ Top legend Dusty Hill speaks out after recent estate sale she says she never authorized. "“When I found out, I must have cried for three days, because Dusty was always all about the fans,” Charleen Hill told CultureMap in an exclusive interview.

2. Beyoncé breaks the internet again with striking new album cover art and message to fans. The stark photo sees the icon posing on a luminous, silvery horse that neatly matches her metallic, spiky, very revealing outfit.

3. Anthony Bourdain-approved Houston BBQ joint fires up new to-go location in Pearland. The new location deepens the restaurant's partnership with Kroger that began during the early days of the pandemic.

4. New master-planned community coming to wealthy and booming Houston suburb. The 933-acre community will eventually boast more than 2,000 homes.

5. Finally! Chris Shepherd opens new location of his signature steakhouse. The restaurant's signature baller boards arrive in a more luxurious setting than ever before.