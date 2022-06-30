New master-planned community coming to wealthy and booming Houston suburb

One of the richest counties in Texas, as well as one of the healthiest, will soon see a massive new community. Florida-based, national real estate developer Starwood Land has announced Starbridge, a new, 33-acre community in booming Fort Bend County that will boast more than 2,000 homes.

The first phase of Starbridge is slated to be available to buyers by early 2023, according to Starwood Land’s John Brian. Notably, homebuilders and price points for homes have yet to be determined.

This new Starbridge project is located on Highway 59 near Rosenberg, in southwest Fort Bend County, and is zoned for schools within the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District.

“Fort Bend County continues to be a very popular destination for homeowners,” Brian noted in a statement. “Starbridge will include many of Houston’s top homebuilders, a variety of family-oriented amenities and a well-planned community design. Land Tejas has developed some of Houston’s finest communities, and Starbridge will continue that legacy.”

Locals may recognize project partnering manager Land Tejas, a familiar residential real estate firm. The company already has experience in Fort Bend County, having previously masterminded the Canyon Gate at the Brazos, a 500-acre development.