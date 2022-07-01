Beyoncé breaks the internet again with striking new album cover art and message to fans

Houston’s pop culture queen Beyoncé has once again broken the internet, this time with a striking new album image.

Queen Bey shared the cover artwork for her wildly anticipated new album Renaissance, which is set to drop July 29. Variety and the Houston Chronicle were the first to report the news.

The stark photo sees the icon posing on a luminous, silvery horse that neatly matches her metallic, spiky, very revealing fit. Regarding the album, Beyonce wrote:



Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.



Fans – as they do — are already speculating as to the inspiration of the image. Variety notes that some see an homage to the instantly recognizable, 19th-century painting Lady Godiva by John Collie. Others, meanwhile, see similarity to a photograph of Bianca Jagger on horseback at the legendary Studio 54.

As fans and the Beyhive well know, Renaissance marks the queen’s first solo work since the wildly popular and deeply personal 2016 effort, Lemonade. On June 16, she teased the album name but had conspicuously removed profile pictures from her social accounts.

Renaissance, Variety reports, will feature both dance and country-leaning tracks. Ryan Tedder, leader of One Republic, who co-wrote her 2008 hit “Halo” will contribute, as well other heavy hitters.