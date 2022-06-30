Harris County issues milestone one-millionth marriage license to happy couple

With more and more people in Harris County getting hitched, one couple marked a milestone for the clerk's office in June, when it issued its millionth marriage license.

According to the county, June is a popular month for weddings.

"On average, our office issues about 2,500 marriage licenses each month," said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. "Some couples even opt to get married on the same day, which involves finding a Judge that will waive the 72-hour waiting period."

The one-millionth marriage license was issued on June 22, to Mr. and Mrs. Marcelo Pestana, who were married that same day.

