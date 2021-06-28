Pivotal Braeswood Place bridge gets major flood improvement this week

Yet another Houston-area flood mitigation project is in the works. A pivotal bridge in the Braeswood Place area will undergo beam replacement starting early Tuesday, June 29, according to the Harris County Flood Control District.

The beam replacement will improve the Buffalo Speedway bridge, which crosses Braes Bayou; work will occur near 3201 Drummond Street at Buffalo Speedway at approximately 6 am, per a press announcement.

Locals can expect traffic and detours. Construction updates and detour routes at Kirby Drive (southbound) and Stella Link (northbound) are available on this map provided to CultureMap.

Serving more than 15,000 commuters each day, the current bridge is being replaced with a higher, longer, and wider bridge.Flood district officials says this will increase the capacity of the channel, allowing for more flood waters to flow throughout Brays Bayou.

New work means the bridge will be four lanes wide, include a left turn lane at each intersection, and have an expanded 10-foot sidewalk.

Construction on the Buffalo Speedway bridge began this spring and is estimated to be completed in this winter or into next year, per a release.

This new bridge is part of Project Brays, a multi-year, $480 million project aimed at substantially reducing flooding risks in the Brays Bayou watershed. When completed, Project Brays will reduce the pre-Atlas 14 1 percent AEP (100-year) floodplain to reduce the risk of flooding for up to 15,000 structures in the Brays Bayou watershed, per a release.