Brace for a major weekend closure at 610 Loop and Southwest Freeway

UPDATE: This project has been postponed to the weekend of July 10 through July 13 due to weather concerns, according to TxDOT.

-----

Another weekend, another major highway construction project.

Once again, as part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close all mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway in both directions — northbound and southbound.

The work will commence on Friday, June 26 at 9 pm and run until Monday, June 29 at 5 am. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road to re-enter the mainlanes after the closure location.

If this seems like deja vu, similar closures occurred from June 19 through June 22.

Meanwhile, the I-610 West Loop southbound connector to I-69 Southwest and the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound connector to I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed during construction beginning Friday, June 26 at 9 pm until Monday, June 29 at 5 am, according to TxDOT.

“We’re asking folks to stay out of the area and seek an alternate route. Traffic will not flow as normal so it’s better to plan ahead and know before you go,” TxDOT spokesperson Danny Perez tells CultureMap.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control, according to TxDOT.

Perez suggests drivers visit www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Additional updates will be posted real-time at @HOU610at69 on Twitter.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases earlier than anticipated. But buckle and expect a long ride: Completion isn’t expected until 2024.

“They’re making great progress, but there’s still a lot of work to do,” Perez adds.