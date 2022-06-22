Prepare for yet another major closure at the Southwest Freeway and 610 West Loop

Inner Loop drivers who are already facing a major weekend closure of Memorial Drive near the park now have another traffic headache.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close southbound and northbound mainlaines on the Southwest Freeway (69) at Loop 610 West from Friday, June 24 to Monday, June 27.

Southbound lanes on 69 will close at 9 pm Friday and reopen at 5 am on Monday, per an announcement. TxDOT has provided this suggested detour. Drivers should:

Take connector to IH 610 northbound mainlanes

Take Westheimer exit onto 610 northbound frontage road

U-turn at Westheimer onto 610 southbound frontage road

Take next entrance ramp onto 69 southbound mainlanes

Meanwhile, drivers dealing with 69 mainlane northbound closures should:

Take connector to 610 southbound mainlanes

Take Fournace exit onto 610 southbound frontage road

U-turn at Bissonnet onto 610 northbound frontage road.

Take next entrance ramp onto 610 northbound mainlanes

Take connector to 69 northbound mainlanes

Yet another detour — drivers can:

Take connector to 610 northbound mainlanes

Take Westheimer. exit onto 610 northbound frontage road

U-turn at Westheimer onto 610 southbound frontage road

Take next entrance ramp onto 69 northbound mainlanes

Police officers will be hand to direct traffic. Motorists should expect delays, check their favorite navigation app before leaving, and alternate routes.

As CultureMap has previously reported, all this work is part of the $159 million I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project. The goal is to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, per TxDOT.

Those interested can find road closure information at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Twitter users can follow @HOU610at69 and @TxDOTHouston for the latest updates.