Prepare for major lane closures on Memorial Drive at the park this weekend

Attention Inner Loop weekend drivers: a pivotal artery is closing for construction. Memorial Drive will close in both directions to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive. The closure runs from 10 am Friday, June 24 through 8 pm Sunday, June 26.

Traffic will be detoured around Memorial Park, with corresponding signage alerting drivers to alternate routes. HPD officers will also direct traffic to routes at Westcott Street and 610/West Loop South intersections, as well as the Woodway Drive 610/West Loop South intersection, per an announcement.

Some park trails will close as well. Those include Picnic Loop, Green Trail, and Seymour Lieberman Trail (between East Memorial Loop Drive and West Memorial Loop Drive).

Affected drivers can find a traffic diagram here.

As Memorial Park is in the midst of a massive transformation, this closure is meant to ensure a speedy and efficient installation of support beams for three new ravine bridges. These new bridges will link a new section of the Seymour Lieberman Trail.

Specifically, this moves the trail away from Memorial Drive and steers park visitors over a series of bridges that traverse through some of the most scenic — and importantly, shaded — parts of the three-mile trail.

As CultureMap previously reported, Memorial Park has just opened its game-changing tunnels, meant to facilitate traffic and provide safe passage for pedestrians and wildlife over the busy thoroughfares.