Houston moves to Stage 1 drought plan as temperatures soar

Lowered rainfall amounts and higher-than-normal daily temperatures have pushed the city of Houston into Stage 1 of its drought contingency plan.

In a recent statement, Houston Public Works urged residents to take voluntary conservation measures in order for the city to reduce water use by 5 percent.

"During the past month, the City of Houston has had record-setting high temperatures above 90 degrees and a significant decrease in rainfall. As a result, most of Houston's service area is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions," Houston Public Works' statement read.

A significant measure that the city is pushing is a limited watering schedule that allows single-family residences certain days to water their lawns based on their street addresses.

---

Continue reading this story on our news partner ABC13.