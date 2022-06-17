If you've been considering adopting a dog from the Houston SPCA, remember that big pups can equal big love. They have some amazing large-sized dogs who are eagerly waiting for their forever homes.

Collectively, they have spent 384 days in Houston SPCA's care, but this group of fun-loving canines are young and have varying personalities — and the potential to steal someone’s heart.

Here are the large, lovable dogs currently available for adoption:

Reginald is 55 pounds and has been looking for his family for nearly 60 days. He's a two-year-old Australian cattle dog mix and enjoys playing with kids at Critter Camp.

Two-year-old shepherd mix Duke is also 55 pounds. This sweet boy loves treats and good conversation, and would make an excellent companion.

Pogo is a 77-pound Labrador mix who's been waiting for his forever home for 64 days and counting. Not only is he adorable, but Pogo absolutely loves humans.

Mariah is a pretty three-year-old Shepherd mix that weighs 48 pounds. She's a big fan of the Houston SPCA’s rescue ambulance.

The special $55 adoption package for these dogs includes a veterinary exam with vaccinations, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, free post-adoption exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample bag of Hill’s Science Diet.

Want to see meet more dogs, both big and small? Head to houstonspca.org and find your new best friend.