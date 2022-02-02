It may be chilly outside, but parents know it's already time to be thinking about summer camps. For a truly memorable time, there's one that's unlike any other in Houston: Critter Camp.

Put on by the Houston SPCA, these in-person, week-long adventures include Vet Camp, Animal Rescue and Forensics, and Pet Pals.

The day camps start on June 6 and run weekly through August 5 at the Carruth Education Center, located on Houston SPCA's campus.

Since they are one of the leading animal rescue and protection organizations in the country, Houston SPCA offers a wide variety of activities for animal-lovin' campers entering third through eighth grades.

At Critter Camp, they can meet real animal experts in the fields of veterinary medicine and animal cruelty investigation, as well as animal rescue techs and wildlife specialists — with their native wild animal ambassadors in tow.

And let's not forget, it is camp, so there will be lots of indoor and outdoor games like Giant Jenga, cornhole, and beach ball volleyball, along with plenty of cool crafts to be made and even some treat-making for pets in need, too.

But it just wouldn’t be Critter Camp without critters, would it? Multiple playtimes are scheduled with adoptable pets every day, because these homeless pets enjoy the socialization just as much as the campers do.

Each week is $285 with before and aftercare available for an additional cost. Register your camper now through February 7 and receive up to $55 off. Learn more here.