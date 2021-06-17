Former Houston honky tonk nearly burns down in massive overnight fire

Home » City Life
fire at firehouse

By ABC13 Staff
Firehouse Saloon exterior
Firehouse Saloon had been closed for nearly a year.  Firehouse Saloon/Facebook

After closing its doors for good at the end of 2020, the legendary honky-tonk Firehouse Saloon almost burned to the ground early Thursday June 17 in southwest Houston.

The building has been abandoned for some time.

The Houston Fire Department said that it responded to the former saloon located in the 5900 block of Southwest Freeway near Fountain View around 1:45 am, after several drivers called 911 to report thick smoke. Firefighters could even see the smoke from their fire station.

District Chief Jason Wells said that when crews arrived, the majority of the building was up in flames. They were able to save a small warehouse on the east side of the empty building, but that structure appeared abandoned as well.

No one was injured.

While HFD said that the building was secured and had fencing, it's still unclear at this time how the massive fire started.

Still, it marks another sad chapter for a Houston icon.

