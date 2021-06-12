New Heights all-day breakfast restaurant heats up week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Fresh new restaurant serving all-day breakfast and more opens in The Heights. Homestead pulls from a broad array of culinary influences, including Tex-Mex, Cajun, and Southern

2. Former President Donald Trump heads to Houston on new 'History' tour. The former chief executive promise a "fun, fun, fun" time for everyone who attends.

3. Tilman Fertitta dishes on his new Mastro's restaurant set to make a splash in The Woodlands. The billion dollar buyer shares his plans to open a Mastro's Ocean Club in The Woodlands.

4. Houston's vets opening exciting Italian restaurant in prime Galleria-area spot. After launching in Dallas in 2019, the restaurant has selected the former California Pizza Kitchen at San Felipe and Post Oak for its Houston debut.

5. Massive, 2-week food festival brings national culinary stars to Houston. Over 200 chefs will descend on Houston for the event that features pop-ups, tasting, collaboration dinners, and more.