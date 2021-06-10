New city-wide nature event encourages Houstonians to enjoy a weekend picnic

As current temperatures reveal, summer season is definitely here. That means more outdoor activities (when sensible) and for nature enthusiasts and foodies, a good picnic.

To that end, a local nonprofit is urging Houstonians to celebrate their favorite green spaces and their love for outdoor meals this weekend.

Katy Prairie Conservancy is hosting Picnic for the Prairie, a day-long picnic event in support of local land conservation. At noon Saturday, June 12 (or, throughout the day and evening), residents are encouraged to visit their favorite local park, prairie, or backyard for a picnic day.

The event is meant to support the conservancy’s mission to preserve coastal prairies in the Gulf Coast Region for current and future generations, per a release.

Those needing to stock up on food can visit select area restaurants that are participating in the event; a portion of proceeds benefiting the organization. More information can be found here.

The Picnic on the Prairie event also allows followers to register for special digital programs in advance of the event. Registration is $20 and includes an inaugural event t-shirt and exclusive content.

Organizers encourage Houstonians to register, grab some friends, food, drinks, a basket and a sheet, and head out to a preferred outdoor spot to enjoy the day.

A little about the conservancy: It’s one of the largest local land conservation organizations, by acreage, in southeast Texas, protecting more than 24,000 acres of coastal prairie in Texas since it was founded in 1992.