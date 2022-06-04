Houston's grand $60M palace for sale and pioneering billionaire's passing lead this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston palace graces market at $60 million as priciest listing in Texas. Formerly known as the Romanov Estate, the property includes a wrought-iron elevator, chandeliers, carved mahogany staircases, and space for as many as seven cars.

2. Pioneering Houston billionaire and financial titan Fayez Sarofim passes away in Houston at 93. Nicknamed “The Sphinx” for his quiet, regal demeanor, Sarofim was a noted art collector and benefactor, including a $70 million gift to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

3. Star Houston pitmaster reveals new fried chicken, seafood, and comfort food restaurant. Expect dishes such as gumbo, char-grilled oysters, and blackened fish to join buckets of fried chicken on the menu.

4. Longtime Bellaire BBQ joint announces end to its 40-year run. The space will become a second location of historic burger joint Lankford Grocery.

5. Charming Gulf Coast community named one of the most affordable beach towns in U.S. A new report from Realtor.com offers welcome news for those in search of Texas homes near the beach that won’t break the bank.