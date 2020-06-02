610 South Loop and I-45 Gulf Freeway connector opens to drivers

As Houstonians are no doubt aware, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been active on 610, with a major closure at I-69 and The Loop just this past weekend.

Now, TxDOT has announced that construction of the I-610 South Loop eastbound to I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound direct connector is now complete. Drivers can now enjoy the latest newly built direct connector to the I-45 Gulf Freeway and I-610 South Loop interchange, according to a press release.

The direct connector stretches from Telephone Road to Griggs Road.

The $66.5 million dollar project included the construction of two direct connectors, the I-610 eastbound to I-45 northbound direct connector and the I-45 southbound to I-610 westbound direct connector, as well as the reconstruction of the SH 35 bridge over the I-610 frontage roads, according to TxDOT.

Why the construction? Per TxDOT, the addition of the connectors will eliminate the current street level traffic route and improve connectivity for motorists while reducing congestion and improving safety along the heavily traveled corridor.

The reconstruction of the bridge, says TxDOT, will improve connectivity between the I-45 mainlanes and SH 35.

The project is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2021.