New virtual pet adoption event helps Houstonians find furry friends

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent self-quarantining in America has seen at least one positive turn of events: more people are adopting pets, according to news reports across the country. The loneliness of lockdowns means people are seeking companions, which is clearly good news for shelter animals (to wit: see Ken Hoffman’s pet of the week).

To that end, a local animal group is spearheading a virtual event that aims to clear even more shelters and pair deserving animals with human companions. Best Friends Animals Society’s “Find Love Online” joins 11 local shelters and rescue groups in a national animal adoption effort, in tandem with Adopets, an adoption management software company.

Houstonians can head to the official adoption site, enter their ZIP code, and find their favorite furry friend. Corporate partners HBO Max will contribute $25 off to the first 800 adoptions, and Petco Foundation will also contribute $25 off to an additional 800 adoptions, according to Best Friends. Adopters will also receive a virtual adoption kit featuring offerings from Wellness Natural Pet Food, Fresh Step, 1800PetMeds, PAWZ, and more.

From the comfort of their homes, potential adopters can apply to adopt a cat or dog, arrange a meet-and-greet, complete the adoption contract, pay the adoption fee, and schedule their pet pickup.

Why adopt now? According to data from Best Friends, numerous studies reveal that the companionship of animals has been shown to reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and lessen anxiety.

“Many first-time fosters or adopters who have been working from home during the pandemic have realized how easy it is to care for a pet, and that they really do have time to have a pet around, even after they go back to work,” said Kerry McKeel, senior program manager for Best Friends Animal Society Houston, in a statement.