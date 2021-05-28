11 hot Houston-area hotels for a last-minute weekend staycation

The long weekend (and requisite salute to all who gave all to the nation) means Houstonians are in search of local getaways.

While many hop spots are completely booked for Memorial Day weekend (staff at The Houstonian Hotel confirm the elegant spot is jam-packed), many hotels still have availability and even decent rates.

Best bet is to confirm online or call. Here, then, is a roundup of staycation spots for that wayfaring Houstonian.

Four Seasons

1300 Lamar St.

Downtown’s hottest hotel, which recently unveiled its site-wide room renovation and a new Pan-Latin steakhouse from renowned chef Richard Sandoval, is toasting Memorial Day with special discounts. Look for deals on the hotel’s posh, poolside cabana rooms and the Residents Retreat Package for a weekend getaway.

The packages include 10 percent off the room rate, daily American breakfast for two, complimentary in-room movie with popcorn and sodas for two, one hour of complimentary play in Topgolf with reservation, and valet parking (always a plus).

Four Seasons is also kicking off summer programming with a BBQ cookout on the pool deck Saturday, May 29 from 11 am-5 pm, featuring a live DJ, a la carte BBQ menu, and new poolside cocktails. Expect the BBQ Cookouts with a DJ every Saturday throughout the summer.



Hampton Inn Houston Downtown / Homewood Suites Houston Downtown

710 Crawford St.

Houston Astros fans can catch an Astros foundation package. Offered all season (through 11/20), the package at each property includes complimentary valet parking, Astros swag, two beer vouchers to St. Arnold’s brewery, and St. Arnold's swag.

The inns are less than a mile from George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park. And added draw: Take in the gorgeous new five-story mural (the largest in Houston!) on the back of the hotel created by New York-based street artist Dragon76.



Heights House Hotel

100 W Cavalcade St.

Houston’s newest boutique hotel is offering special Memorial Day Weekend room packages on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31. Rooms for both days are priced at $100 and include two cocktails from the hotel’s buzzy Space Cowboy bar and lounge, as well as early access to the hotel pool.

Beginning Sunday, May 30, Space Cowboy will be expanding hours to open for lunch at noon. (Hours of operations will be noon-2 am seven days a week.)

Holiday Inn Express Houston - Galleria

2351 West Loop South

The Galleria’s newest centrally located and stylish hotel,has just opened. The 14-story property is just a stone’s throw from the tree-lined promenade Post Oak Boulevard in Uptown District and close to River Oaks District, Highland Village and the world-famous Galleria. Memorial Park is also within easy reach of the new hotel. Rooms start at $122 per night.



Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District

Post up at the chic and secy Museum District spot and explore nearby attractions including the Museum of Fine Art’s new Kinder building and Hermann Park. Afterwards, unwind with a facial or full-body treatment at the onsite ZaSpa.

Enjoy the delightful backdrop of the Museum of Fine Arts and the Mecom Fountain while imbibing in one of the many spring cocktails at Monarch, Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District’s signature restaurant. Rock star concept suites such as the Villa Champagne or Soho Loft and offer a more spacious, residential feel with all of the amenities of hotel living.



Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City

Adjacent to Memorial City Mall and Memorial City Medical Center, Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City offers swimming and sunbathing at The Beach Club, the on-property luxury pool. Afterwards, head to the in-house restaurant, Tipping Point. Go big with one the Magnificent 7 Suites; the Passage to India and French Connection don’t disappoint.

Both locations are offering a Stay More, Get More package, featuring different tiers of percentages off depending upon length of stay. Guests who stay three consecutive nights, weekday, or weekend, get 20 percent off the daily rate.

InterContinental Houston - Medical Center

6750 Main St.

The chic and acclaimed Medical Center hotel and the Houston Zoo are partnering to offer tickets to the beloved Houston attraction. Families are invited to getaway near the heart of Houston with the Houston Zoo package, which includes an overnight stay in luxe hotel accommodations, self-parking, four tickets to the Houston Zoo (two adults, two children), and two stuffed InterContinental bears.

Hop in the hotel’s shuttle and enjoy a day at one of the best spots to discover animals from around the world and the zoo's newest exhibit, Prehistoric Beasts presented by TXU Energy. The hotel property is just minutes from the Museum District, Hermann Park, and Rice Village. Helpful tip: Hotel guests have complimentary access to courtesy car service to destinations within three miles of the hotel.

Additionally, in honor of Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the hotel is offering a special dish, Kampachi Crudo, with sales of the citrus/sashimi dish benefiting Stop AAPI Hate.



The Sam Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton

1117 Prairie St.

Yet another downtown hotel is cheering on the Astros. Here, guests can enjoy an upgrade to a King deluxe room, welcome amenity, vouchers for two beer per night, and a 2 pm late check out (available through October 3).

History buffs will note that The Sam Houston Hotel Curio Collection opened in 1924 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside, rooms have been updated with a chic, modern, boutique décor.