11 hot Houston-area hotels for a last-minute weekend staycation

The long weekend (and requisite salute to all who gave all to the nation) means Houstonians are in search of local getaways.
While many hop spots are completely booked for Memorial Day weekend (staff at The Houstonian Hotel confirm the elegant spot is jam-packed), many hotels still have availability and even decent rates.
Best bet is to confirm online or call. Here, then, is a roundup of staycation spots for that wayfaring Houstonian.
Four Seasons
1300 Lamar St.
Downtown’s hottest hotel, which recently unveiled its site-wide room renovation and a new Pan-Latin steakhouse from renowned chef Richard Sandoval, is toasting Memorial Day with special discounts. Look for deals on the hotel’s posh, poolside cabana rooms and the Residents Retreat Package for a weekend getaway.
The packages include 10 percent off the room rate, daily American breakfast for two, complimentary in-room movie with popcorn and sodas for two, one hour of complimentary play in Topgolf with reservation, and valet parking (always a plus).
Four Seasons is also kicking off summer programming with a BBQ cookout on the pool deck Saturday, May 29 from 11 am-5 pm, featuring a live DJ, a la carte BBQ menu, and new poolside cocktails. Expect the BBQ Cookouts with a DJ every Saturday throughout the summer.
Hampton Inn Houston Downtown / Homewood Suites Houston Downtown
710 Crawford St.
Houston Astros fans can catch an Astros foundation package. Offered all season (through 11/20), the package at each property includes complimentary valet parking, Astros swag, two beer vouchers to St. Arnold’s brewery, and St. Arnold's swag.
The inns are less than a mile from George R. Brown Convention Center and Minute Maid Park. And added draw: Take in the gorgeous new five-story mural (the largest in Houston!) on the back of the hotel created by New York-based street artist Dragon76.
Heights House Hotel
100 W Cavalcade St.
Houston’s newest boutique hotel is offering special Memorial Day Weekend room packages on Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31. Rooms for both days are priced at $100 and include two cocktails from the hotel’s buzzy Space Cowboy bar and lounge, as well as early access to the hotel pool.
Beginning Sunday, May 30, Space Cowboy will be expanding hours to open for lunch at noon. (Hours of operations will be noon-2 am seven days a week.)
Holiday Inn Express Houston - Galleria
2351 West Loop South
The Galleria’s newest centrally located and stylish hotel,has just opened. The 14-story property is just a stone’s throw from the tree-lined promenade Post Oak Boulevard in Uptown District and close to River Oaks District, Highland Village and the world-famous Galleria. Memorial Park is also within easy reach of the new hotel. Rooms start at $122 per night.
Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District
Post up at the chic and secy Museum District spot and explore nearby attractions including the Museum of Fine Art’s new Kinder building and Hermann Park. Afterwards, unwind with a facial or full-body treatment at the onsite ZaSpa.
Enjoy the delightful backdrop of the Museum of Fine Arts and the Mecom Fountain while imbibing in one of the many spring cocktails at Monarch, Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District’s signature restaurant. Rock star concept suites such as the Villa Champagne or Soho Loft and offer a more spacious, residential feel with all of the amenities of hotel living.
Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City
Adjacent to Memorial City Mall and Memorial City Medical Center, Hotel ZaZa Houston Memorial City offers swimming and sunbathing at The Beach Club, the on-property luxury pool. Afterwards, head to the in-house restaurant, Tipping Point. Go big with one the Magnificent 7 Suites; the Passage to India and French Connection don’t disappoint.
Both locations are offering a Stay More, Get More package, featuring different tiers of percentages off depending upon length of stay. Guests who stay three consecutive nights, weekday, or weekend, get 20 percent off the daily rate.
InterContinental Houston - Medical Center
6750 Main St.
The chic and acclaimed Medical Center hotel and the Houston Zoo are partnering to offer tickets to the beloved Houston attraction. Families are invited to getaway near the heart of Houston with the Houston Zoo package, which includes an overnight stay in luxe hotel accommodations, self-parking, four tickets to the Houston Zoo (two adults, two children), and two stuffed InterContinental bears.
Hop in the hotel’s shuttle and enjoy a day at one of the best spots to discover animals from around the world and the zoo's newest exhibit, Prehistoric Beasts presented by TXU Energy. The hotel property is just minutes from the Museum District, Hermann Park, and Rice Village. Helpful tip: Hotel guests have complimentary access to courtesy car service to destinations within three miles of the hotel.
Additionally, in honor of Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the hotel is offering a special dish, Kampachi Crudo, with sales of the citrus/sashimi dish benefiting Stop AAPI Hate.
The Sam Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton
1117 Prairie St.
Yet another downtown hotel is cheering on the Astros. Here, guests can enjoy an upgrade to a King deluxe room, welcome amenity, vouchers for two beer per night, and a 2 pm late check out (available through October 3).
History buffs will note that The Sam Houston Hotel Curio Collection opened in 1924 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Inside, rooms have been updated with a chic, modern, boutique décor.
This hip hotel is a three-minute walk from the Preston light rail station (for direct Museum District access) and within a mile to attractions like Minute Maid Park, Discovery Green, George R. Brown Convention Center, and the Aquarium.
Galveston
DoubleTree Galveston
1702 Seawall Blvd.
Located on Seawall Boulevard adjacent to the beach, DoubleTree Galveston is just 10 minutes from Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and offers up gulf views. Enjoy beach-front rooms with balconies, chic décor, quality seafood dining and a swim-up pool bar. Book five days in advance to save up to 15 percent off.
Holiday Inn Express Galveston Beach
3228 Seawall Blvd.
This beach-front hotel’s packages include a 15-percent-off discount for those who book at least three days in advance. Explore Galveston’s historic downtown district, beautiful Victorian-era homes, antique stores, specialty shops, galleries, museums, and restaurants. Starting rates are an extremely reasonable $94.
The Woodlands
The Woodlands Resort
2301 North Millbend Dr.
This pristine property is nestled among 350 acres in a sprawling tree-filled environment. Now throughout the summer, the resort is extending their Waterpark Wonderland Package. Look for a $50 dining credit valid at any resort restaurant, access to the Forest Oasis waterpark with water slides and a lazy river, and late check-out at 2 pm.