Here's how Houstonians can help the Robb Elementary victims in Uvalde

As the nation learns more details about the devastating shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at a Uvalde elementary school, Houstonians are looking for ways to help the families of those impacted.

Customers who shop at H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda can contribute to the victims by making donations in-store at the register or at checkout for curbside and home delivery orders. Additional donations can also be made at H-E-B's website.

A memorial fund has also been set up. According to Uvalde CISD, the account was opened at First State Bank of Uvalde, where donations can be accepted at any of its branches.

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

An account has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary. If you would like to donate, you can do so at any FSB branch. pic.twitter.com/CRW1KNTyAF — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022

The League of United Latin American Citizens has also set up a fund for the victims and survivors of the shooting. GoFundMe also has a verified page with links to the fundraisers.

---

Continue reading this article on our news partner ABC13.