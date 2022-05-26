Home » City Life
with love, from houston

Here's how Houstonians can help the Robb Elementary victims in Uvalde

Here's how Houstonians can help the Robb Elementary victims in Uvalde

By ABC13 Staff
Uvalde flag
Houstonians are eager to help our neighbor. Image courtesy of Uvalde CISD

As the nation learns more details about the devastating shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at a Uvalde elementary school, Houstonians are looking for ways to help the families of those impacted.

Customers who shop at H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V's Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda can contribute to the victims by making donations in-store at the register or at checkout for curbside and home delivery orders. Additional donations can also be made at H-E-B's website.

A memorial fund has also been set up. According to Uvalde CISD, the account was opened at First State Bank of Uvalde, where donations can be accepted at any of its branches.

The League of United Latin American Citizens has also set up a fund for the victims and survivors of the shooting. GoFundMe also has a verified page with links to the fundraisers.

---

Continue reading this article on our news partner ABC13.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Houston skyline downtown night
Gow Companies acquires pivotal Houston innovation organization
Space Cowboys Sugar Land mural Donkeeboy
Buzzy Houston artist launches new Sugar Land Space Cowboys mural event
Center for Pursuit Luncheon 2022 Charles C. Canton, President and CEO of The Center for Pursuit, Special Panel Guests: Carlos De Aldecoa Bueno, President of Cadeco Industries, Eximus Coffee and Gulf Coast Distillers, Isabel and Ignacio Torras, owners of B
Houston fine dining and community stars honored in Centered luncheon