Houston princess's sudden passing leads this week's top 5 stories

1. Houston's Princess Maria Galitzine, a Hapsburg descendant, passes away suddenly at 31. An interior designer, she was a great-granddaughter of the last emperor and empress of Austria.

2. Top Houston restaurants reopen for phase 2 of dine-in service. With the ability to operate at 50-percent capacity, restaurants such as Brennan's, State of Grace, and Georgia James have resumed service.

3. Palatial, over-the-top global Indian restaurant spices up Galleria with glitzy opening. More than two years in the making, Musaafer aims to elevate Houstonian's expectations for Indian cuisine.

4. Houston Independent School District considers year-round classes for 2020-2021 school year. The proposal is one option being considered by HISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan.

5. Ken Hoffman on the controversial sports radio host joining ESPN 97.5 FM. Josh Innes tells our columnist that he's learned not to let "inner-office politics" undermine his career.