Kroger kicks off free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Houstonians

Kroger is helping people across the Houston area get tested for coronavirus. The grocery store has partnered with City of Houston, Harris County, and Montgomery County to establish four drive-through testing sites across Houston's suburbs.

The locations are:

Commissioner Pct 2; 19110 Unity Park Dr. (Magnolia); May 12-14, 9 am - 4 pm

Bear Branch Sports Field; 5205 Research Forest Dr. (The Woodlands); May 15-17, 9 am - 4 pm

Katy Legacy Stadium; 1830 Katyland Dr.; Monday - Saturday 11 am - 7 pm, Sunday 11 am - 4 pm

Baytown Stallworth Stadium; 2102 E Archer Rd.; Monday - Saturday 11 am - 7 pm, Sunday 11 am - 4 pm

The free tests are available to people in need, including first responders, healthcare workers, and those who have symptoms of COVID-19. Montgomery County residents who are interested in scheduling a test may do so via the Kroger Health website. Harris County residents should use the county's website.

"There is a critical need for testing across our city, and it’s important that we step up to meet that need,” Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston, said in a statement. “We have an amazing team of health care professionals who will provide testing at these sites across Houston as we work together to help flatten the curve."

The City of Houston has also opened a few new testing centers across the city. Read more details from our content partner, ABC13.