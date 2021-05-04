Houston highway named second-most dangerous in U.S. by new report

Travelers on I-45 from Dallas to Galveston face one of the deadliest drives in the nation, a new study reveals.

For its survey, fleet tracking company, Teletrac Navman, examined data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2016 through 2019. The report revealed staggering numbers for fatalities and incidents, as CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes:

During that time period, the company said that stretch of I-45 experienced .913 death(s) per mile

The most dangerous month to be on the interstate was October

The most dangerous day of the month was the 2nd

Saturday was listed as the most dangerous day of the week

The most dangerous hour of the day was between 2 am and 3 am

Elsewhere in Texas, the Teletrac report found that those who trek on I-30 from Aledo, Texas through Dallas on the way to North Little Rock, Arkansas saw .646 death(s) per mile, with the most dangerous time to drive 5 am to 5:59 pm. Interestingly, the Aledo-to-North Little Rock finding is new for the current list.

Drivers in Dallas-Fort Worth are also in peril. The report revealed that motorists traveling on I-35 West from Hillsboro, Texas through Fort Worth on the way to Denton, Texas saw .528 deaths per mile, with 2 am to 2:59 am being the most dangerous time to drive.

Further down the list, the study reveals hazards from Dallas drivers on Highway 175 en route to Jacksonville, Florida. That stretch saw .447 deaths per mile and the most dangerous travel time from midnight to 12:59 am.

Teletrac Navman’s report also notes several Texas highways that have fallen off the list, meaning safer passage. Those paths include I-37, Highway 290, and Highway 59.

This isn’t the first time I-45 has made national headlines for its imminent danger to drives. In 2020, Popular Mechanics called the highway the most dangerous in America.

Speaking of the most dangerous highway, this year’s most treacherous roadway is I-4 in Florida, per the Teletrac Navman.