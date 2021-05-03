City of Houston considers raising rates for water and other utility

Houstonians may start spending more for water. The City of Houston is considering a proposal that would increase fees for water and sewage. So, how much more will this cost?

The answer depends on individual water use, but this is not just one rate hike. It is possible the city will see a steady increase for the next five years.

A public hearing will be held on 9 am Wednesday, May 5 at City Hall to go over the proposed increases. Houston is basing its planned increases on a study commissioned back in 2019.

According to the study by Carollo Engineers, if you currently use 6,000 gallons of water a month, you pay $37.22. The cost will rise over the next five years to $56.20.

At the same time, waste water fees could be going up.

Right now, according to the study, customers who use 6,000 gallons of water are paying $45.92 a month.

If the proposals are accepted, that would increase over the next five years to $76.15 a month.

