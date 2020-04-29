Houston virtual vigil offers a peaceful way to soothe your spirit

With the nonstop news of the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent fear of loss of livelihoods, and even the fear of opening up Texas too early, nerves are on edge.

Not surprisingly, demand for self-soothing, meditation, and reflection is on the rise, as evidenced by figures such as Jay Shetty, a former monk who gained notoriety with his guided online meditation.

Perfectly timed for the imminent partial reopening of the state, Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston will host a Virtual Interfaith Vigil for Hope and Healing on Thursday, April 30, from 5 pm to 5:45 pm.

The virtual gathering will feature prayers and reflections for strength, hope, and healing and will pay homage to those lost to COVID-19. Meanwhile, special prayers, reflections, music, and readings will be offered by faith leaders from Houston’s diverse religious communities. Those interested can register online.

The program will feature a diverse offering of spiritual elements, including:

The ringing of Tower Bells at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

A welcome from Interfaith Ministries’ Rev. Gregory Han

A Hindu invocation

An interfaith shared prayer with Baháʼí, Jain, and Christian communities followed by a moment of silence

A Buddhist drum ceremony

A Jewish prayer for healing

A Muslim prayer for hope

An offering of “Amazing Grace” from Brentwood Baptist Church

A closing benediction from the Sikh tradition

“Even though we cannot be together physically,” said Interfaith Ministries president and CEO Martin B. Cominsky, in a statement, “we can still gather as a faith community to unite in prayer during these challenging days.”