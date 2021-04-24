Home » City Life
This Week's Hot Headlines

Former Texans star's Memorial mansion powers Houston's most popular stories

Former Texans star's Memorial mansion powers Houston's top stories

By
701 W Friar Tuck Ln Mario Williams
The house at 701 W Friar Tuck Ln. is listed at $8.45 million. Photo courtesy of NextGen Real Estate

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Former Houston Texans star tosses his Memorial mansion onto market for $8.45 million. The 13,000-square foot home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, dramatic staircases, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. 

2. New Heights poolside bar and restaurant cowboys up with tropical sips and island eats. Chef Lyle Bento's menu is inspired by his Hawaiian childhood.

3. Houston's famed 5-star downtown hotel unveils dramatic new rooms and super suites. The renovations at the Four Seasons give the hotel's rooms an understated charm.

4. New '80s-themed bar promises a totally rad dance fest downtown. Cherry's decor features a mirrorball unicorn and portraits of artists like Madonna and George Michael. 

5. Tilman Fertitta's super-luxury car dealership now accepting dogecoin as payment. Investors who successfully HODL'ed may reward themselves with a new Bentley.

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
1 Mott Lane Mario Elie Gina Gaston Piney Point
Houston super couple's home rockets onto market, plus more top stories
Acme Oyster House seafood gumbo
Buzzy NOLA seafood house cracks open in Houston, plus more top stories
NoPo Cafe Market Bar signage rendering
Post Oak's sizzling new restaurant, plus week's most popular stories