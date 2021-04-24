Former Texans star's Memorial mansion powers Houston's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Former Houston Texans star tosses his Memorial mansion onto market for $8.45 million. The 13,000-square foot home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, dramatic staircases, floor-to-ceiling windows and more.

2. New Heights poolside bar and restaurant cowboys up with tropical sips and island eats. Chef Lyle Bento's menu is inspired by his Hawaiian childhood.

3. Houston's famed 5-star downtown hotel unveils dramatic new rooms and super suites. The renovations at the Four Seasons give the hotel's rooms an understated charm.

4. New '80s-themed bar promises a totally rad dance fest downtown. Cherry's decor features a mirrorball unicorn and portraits of artists like Madonna and George Michael.

5. Tilman Fertitta's super-luxury car dealership now accepting dogecoin as payment. Investors who successfully HODL'ed may reward themselves with a new Bentley.