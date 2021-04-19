NBC Nightly News spotlights Houston in new climate change series

Houston will be in the spotlight Monday, April 19 as the NBC Nightly News broadcasts here live.

The network’s popular chief anchor, Lester Holt, will interview Mayor Sylvester Turner to kick off the program’s “Climate Challenge” series. The program airs 5:30 pm on NBC/Channel 2.

Why Houston? The Bayou City is the ideal site to discuss climate change, after being ravaged by a destructive freeze just two months ago.

Holt will discuss the storms and Hurricane Harvey with Turner, and will chat with the former head of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission about what is at stake for cities and states that don’t act now to plan for inevitable climate change events, per an NBC press release.

Personalizing the crisis, Holt will also speak with a local family that had their home destroyed by Harvey and was later impacted by the February storms.

Meanwhile, ebullient weatherman and host Al Roker will sit down with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan in his first TV interview since starting the position. Roker will also travel to Michigan to examine General Motors’ new all-electric vehicle assembly plant.

But for local viewers, it’s all about the Houston angle. As CultureMap previously reported, Houston suffered the worst effects of Winter Storm Uri.

Notably, more than nine out of every 10 residents of Harris County lost electrical power at some point between the storm’s run from February 14-20. That’s about 91 percent — significantly higher than the 64 percent of Texas’ 212 counties that lost electricity within the Texas Electrical Grid, which is managed by the Electrical Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

With hope, Houston will get the love it richly deserves after an especially trying season.