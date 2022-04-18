Beloved EaDo pub revived for Houston Astros opening week pop-up

It's been over 160 days since the last Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park, but that changes on Monday, April 18 at the home opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

While you must have a game ticket to enter the pregame Astros Street Fest, a longtime Houston hangout is returning for adult fans who want to soak up the Opening Day atmosphere.

The Lucky's Pub 'Stros Fan HQ, which is located in a parking lot on Texas Avenue between Chenevert and Hamilton Streets, will open at 11 am on Monday.

"This zone is a Lucky's Pub pop-up," says Lucky's Pub manager Mike Kurth.

The main Lucky's location on St. Emanuel Street, was a longtime hangout for Houston sports fans and concertgoers before closing in June 2020 due to economic issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

---

