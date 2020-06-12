Favorite EaDo pregame bar issues last call

Last call has come for Lucky's Pub. The EaDo institution, and its companion bar Lucky's Lodge, will permanently closed after service on Friday, June 12.

Lucky's owner Anthony Wegmann tells CultureMap that the bar was unable to renegotiate its lease "at a sustainable level with every going on." The bar is located near both BBVA Compass Stadium and Minute Maid Park, which means it has lost significant revenue without Astros or Dynamo games.

Wegmann adds that he's looking for a new location nearby. Lucky's Pub West at 17754 Katy Fwy. will remain open.

Open since 2007, Lucky's has been a staple of EaDo's growing nightlife scene. With a massive beer selection and a first-rate burger, Lucky's became a popular destination before or after games. It also hosted a lively St. Patrick's Day party.