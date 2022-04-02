The 9 best bars in Houston stand out in our top stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 9 best Houston bars for 2022 stand out with stellar sips and smooth service. Many of this year's Tastemaker Awards Bar of the Year nominees serve food that's as compelling as their drinks.

2. Famed designer of world's 'most-pinned wedding dress' graces Houston with first showroom. The independent Aussie bridal brand rocketed to fame after one of its iconic gowns was pinned more than 2.5 million times on Pinterest.

3. Inside Houston's hidden Japanese restaurant, plus the hottest dining news. Chef Niki Vongthong discusses the career path that led her to Hidden Omakase, the Japanese tasting menu restaurant that's one of Houston's toughest reservations.

4. Game-changing Memorial Park tunnel finally opens to traffic. The tunnels are part of a new land bridge that connects the north and south sides of the park.

5. Rice University showcases stunning new opera hall with a score of events. Fans are invited to a sneak peek, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the staging of an opera on April 9.