Whataburger serves up Texas comfort with limited time BBQ Bacon Burger

This week, I reached out for a big, big, big BBQ Bacon Burger, new from that good ol' boy Texas drive-thru, Whataburger, now owned by Chicago investment firm BDT Capital Partners. But to be fair, fears of the sky falling and Whataburger losing its Lone Star State swagger, were unfounded. It's still whata-great burger joint.

Hard to believe that Whataburger hasn't offered a BBQ Bacon Burger before this, though. That's like a given at most places, right below cheeseburger on the menu board.

Here's the BBQ Bacon Burger breakdown, and it's a whopper (small w, of course): Two large, 5-inch, all-beef patties, three slices of bacon, one slice cheddar, one slice Monterey Jack, tangy BBQ sauce, pickles, and diced onions on Whataburger's iconic 5-inch bun.

Total calories: 1,055 (and we cross the 1,000 barrier). Fat grams: 60. Sodium: 1,450 mg. Carbs: 68 g. Dietary fiber: 3 g. Protein: 59 g. Manufacturer's suggested retail price: $6.09.

Whataburger knows its customer base: big eaters. This is a meat and cheese monster, right down to leaving off those silly lettuce and tomatoes. Who needs vegetables wrecking the party?

'Round these parts, Whataburger rules the burger market, and the BBQ Bacon Burger is Whataburger at its best. Those 5-inch, 100-percent beef patties and buns are as wide as the Texas horizon. When we're hungry for drive-thru burgers — everybody wants to hit a nearby Whata. The service is snappy and the quality is legendary. Whataburger is a pure Texas icon, right up there with Blue Bell, Shipley, Goode Co., and HEB. Those national chains are a fool's play.

Whataburger also is unveiling an Avocado Bacon Chicken Club, with your choice of a grilled or crispy filet, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, avocado, Monterey Jack, and Whatasauce on a 4-inch glazed bun. If you go with the grilled chicken filet, this full-boat sammie has only 640 calories, and that's including bacon. It's the same $6.09 as the bulging BBQ Bacon Burger. Going skinny is no bargain. Both new items are limited time only, so dawdling is not advisable.

Here is more important news regarding Whataburger during this time of coronavirus awareness. Whataburger drive-thrus are open 24/7, but dining rooms are closed until officials give the all clear sign.

From 8 am to 8 pm (daylight hours), Whataburger is offering "Curbside Service." Just order online at Whataburger.com or the Whatburger app, pull into your nearby Whataurger's parking lot, tell 'em who you are, and a friendly employee will walk your food to your car. Curbside service is available only when it's light out for safety reasons.

---

Ken Hoffman reviews a new fast food restaurant item every Wednesday. Have a suggestion or a drive-thru favorite? Let Ken know on Twitter.