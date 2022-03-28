Step up for cancer research in this 50-story downtown tower climb

With warmer temperatures here, locals are looking to get fit. That means running, bike rides, and for some, stair climbing. And while the latter generally involves stadium runs, an annual event promises an elevated experience — and a chance to give back.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has announced the return of Big Climb Houston, where participants challenge themselves to climb 50 flights of stairs to the top of downtown’s Three Allen Center.

Big Climb Houston, which takes place Saturday, April 2, raises crucial funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s support for blood cancer research and cancer support.

Registration for the event (sponsored by Planet Fitness) runs $50 now through April 2 and guarantees those participating a bib to track climb time as well as a medal to celebrate the big day. Register for the event here.

Participants are also encouraged to go above and beyond the initial registration fee and fundraise for the nonprofit’s mission, per a press release.

As for Three Allen Center, the 50-story tower has undergone a striking transformation, thanks to ownership company Brookfield Properties. The first level of Three Allen Center offers a Peloton-equipped health and wellness room and a bike room in close proximity to Buffalo Bayou for cyclists.

Intricate amenities in Three Allen Center include natural stones, metal panels, and bronze finishes. The lobby is decorated with Picasso Noir stone quarried from Tunisia, Africa and high-end, Italian furnishings.