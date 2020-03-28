Houston stay-at-home order locks top spot in this week's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Harris County now under stay-home/work-safe order to slow coronavirus. Judge Lina Hidalgo announced her Stay Home/Work Safe order on Tuesday, March 24.

2. Here is when the COVID-19 pandemic could end in Houston, according to experts. Easter probably won't happen, but Mother's Day is a possibility.

3. Harris County announces no shelter-in-place, but COVID-19 testing ramps up. The county received enough supplies from the federal government to open two free testing sites.

4. H-E-B rolls out new restrictions on what Houston shoppers can buy. The limits include all of food and non-food items people are stocking up on while they're required to stay home.

5. These popular Houston restaurants are now selling grocery items. Places like Dish Society and Local Foods are helping people skip grocery store lines by selling produce, meat, and other items.