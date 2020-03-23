H-E-B rolls out new restrictions on what Houston shoppers can buy

As more and more people crowd grocery stores stocking up during the coronavirus pandemic, Texas grocer H-E-B has added to its list of product limits.

When items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies flew off the shelves, H-E-B put limits on the number of each supply customers could by, but now, the list has expanded.

In an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need, H-E-B is limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction.

Limited food items

Chicken - 2 items

Ground Beef - 2 items

Ground turkey - 2 items

Hot dogs - 8 items

Water multipacks - 2 items

Water gallons - 2 items

Baby formula - 2 items

Eggs - 2 items

Frozen vegetables - 4 items

Frozen potatoes - 4 items

Frozen breakfast - 4 items

Frozen pizza - 4 items

Boxed dinners - 8 items

Pasta - 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice - 4 items

Canned Soup - 8 items

Canned Vegetables - 8 items

Canned Beans - 8 items

Canned seafood - 8 items

Canned meat - 8 items

Dried Beans - 4 items

Nut butters - 4 items

Oatmeal - 4 items

Cereal - 4 items

Bread - 4 items

Milk - 2 items

Powdered Milk - 2 items

Limited non-food items

Acetaminophen - 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby diapers - 2 items

Baby wipes - 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners - 2 items

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) - 1 item

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) - 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) - 2 items

Paper towels: 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays - 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes - 4 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes - 2 items

Liquid bleach - 2 items

Hand sanitizer - 2 items

Hand soap - 2 items

Hydrogen peroxide - 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs - 2 items

Latex gloves - 2 items

Masks - 2 items

Out of an abundance of care and concern for all customers, H-E-B will not accept returns on the following categories that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:

Paper Towels

Bath Tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting Sprays

Disinfecting Wipes

Frozen Food

Liquid/Bar Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications

Vitamins/Supplements

Laundry detergent

Shoppers should note that the above product limits do not apply to Central Market stores. Click here for Central Market product limits.

