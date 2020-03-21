Home » City Life
Houston's best dining deals during coronavirus lead this weeks' top 5 stories

Brennan's exterior shot
Brennan's has created special dishes for to-go dining. Photo courtesy of Brennan's Houston

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston restaurants respond to coronavirus with dozens of dining deals and discounts. With their dining rooms closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Houston restaurants are offering discounts to lure customers. 

2. H-E-B asks customers across Texas to halt ‘panic’ purchases spurred by coronavirus. Purchase limits and reduced store hours help the grocer maintain the supply of essential goods.

3. State of disaster extended indefinitely for Houston and Harris County. The announcement, made Tuesday, provides the government with greater authority to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

4. Houston distillery now creating hand sanitizer to alleviate shortages. Gulf Coast Distillers will devote one of its production and bottling lines to the effort. 

5. Free Houston-area drive-thru coronavirus testing now available to those experiencing symptoms. Crowds have flocked to the United Memorial Medical Center to obtain free tests for COVID-19.

