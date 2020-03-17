Houston distillery now creating hand sanitizer to alleviate shortages

A Houston company is doing its part to help alleviate shortages of hand sanitizer that have been triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Gulf Coast Distillers has repurposed one of its production and bottling lines to produce the alcohol-based cleaning product.

C4U Hand Sanitizer could make its way into local retailers as early as later this week, the company announced. Exact locations and pricing will be announced once the product is ready for stores.

“As the coronavirus concerns have grown over the past week, and the supply of important health items has become sparse, we have decided to shift a significant part of our production resources to help our community in this time of need," Gulf Coast Distillers’ president & CEO Carlos de Aldecoa said a statement.

For those unfamiliar, Gulf Coast operates a large distillery in Houston's East End. Some of its consumer brands include Giant Texas bourbon and BJ Hooker's vodka. The company does not expect that switching one line over to hand sanitizer will significantly diminish the availability of those other products.

Producing hand sanitizer in response to recent shortages puts Gulf Coast in prestigious company. Luxury goods maker LVMH, a French firm that owns prestigious brands such as Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co., recently announced that it would also begin producing the product. Other distilleries across America have also begun to produce hand sanitizer to alleviate shortages.