RodeoHouston and downtown's rebooted food hall lead this week's most popular stories

top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo fulfills scholarship promise to students. The Rodeo expects to award more than 800 scholarships through the event's nine scholarship programs.

2. Downtown food hall reboots with 3 tasty new concepts and better values. More than the three new restaurants, Finn Hall's new economic model should make it more viable going forward.

3. Insta-worthy fried chicken and doughnuts restaurant flies away from The Heights. Sam's Fried Chicken and Donuts closed so that its owners could focus on their four core concepts.

4. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo suddenly canceled amid coronavirus concerns. The Rodeo is just of many large-scale events being canceled across the country.

5. Houston-area coronavirus closings, cancellations, and postponements. We're tracking all the changes happening as Houstonians respond to the coronavirus pandemic.