Houston-area coronavirus closings, cancelations, and postponements

Editor’s note: Coronavirus concerns have affected events all over Greater Houston and beyond, in light of the emergency health declaration by Mayor Sylvester Turner.
Below is a running list of events that have either been canceled or postponed. We will update the list as more information becomes available.
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo canceled all events on March 11.
- Houston Ballet has canceled its performances.
- Society for the Performing Arts has canceled March performances.
- Houston Symphony has canceled March performances.
- Stages has canceled performances through March 22.
- The Alley Theatre has canceled performances.
- Miller Outdoor Theatre has canceled its March performances.
- Tour de Houston is postponed until further notice.
- University of Houston public activities have been canceled or postponed until further notice.
- Discovery Green events have been canceled through April 1. The Lake House, roller rink, and The Grove are currently open.
- Avenida Houston's Party on the Plaza concert scheduled for Thursday, March 26, has been canceled. (Remaining concerts have been postponed until further notice.)
- Cirque du Soleil - Alegría performances have been canceled.
- Levy Park has canceled all programs and events through March.
- The Market at Sawyer Yards (including Second Saturdays) has been canceled.
- Fresh Arts's Comics Ball has been canceled.
- McDonald’s All American Games Fan Fest has been canceled.
- St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival have been canceled.
- The DiverCity Project performances have been canceled.
- Downtown Houston Home Tour has been canceled.
- Fort Bend Women’s Center A Journey of Hope Gala has been postponed.
- Inman Gallery’s opening on March 13 has been canceled.
- Riverstone’s Bite Nite Fridays in March and April have been canceled.
- Riverstone’s Bark for Life has been canceled.
- Art League Houston opening reception has been canceled.
- Nicole Longnecker Gallery – Kaneem Smith opening reception has been canceled.
- Patrons for Bellaire Parks – Wine and Tapas has been canceled.
- Catastrophic Theatre – The Brady Brunch has been canceled.
- The Makeup Show has been postponed.
- Woodland Heights Home Tour has been canceled.
- Tomball German Festival has been canceled.
- Grand Slam/Astros Fun at Bat for Youth Baseball events scheduled for March 12-31 have been canceled.
- H-Town Soccer for Success Academy events scheduled for March 12 - 31 have been canceled
- Youth Soccer Tournament/Soccer for Success Tournament at Mason Park scheduled for March 14 - 15 has been canceled.
- Mandala Earth Flow at Emancipation Park on March 28 has been canceled.
- Heights Kids' Day of Music at Love Park on March 28 has been canceled.
- Trash Bash at various locations on March 28 have been canceled.
- Children's Festival at Sam Houston Park from April 4-5 has been canceled.
- Japan Festival Houston at Hermann Park, from May 2-3 is postponed (potentially to the fall).
- The Progressive Forum Houston’s event with Robert Reich has been canceled.
- Project Row Houses’ opening for “Round 51: Local Impact II” has been canceled.
- Art League Houston exhibitions has been canceled.
- The 2020 Symposium and Texas Art Fair has been canceled.
- Kenny Chesney's May 22 has been canceled.