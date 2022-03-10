These Houston-area spots declared best in the South by Southern Living

Readers of Southern Living magazine are heaping praise on two Houston spots.

In the magazine’s sixth annual South’s Best Awards, Space Center Houston appears at No. 2 among the South’s best museums, and Conroe makes waves as the eighth-ranked beach town in the South.

Gator lovers take note: Brazos Bend State Park, just about 45 miles from Houston, sits at No. 9 among the best state parks in the South.

Overall, Houston ranks No. 13 overall as best city in the South.

Elsewhere in Texas, Austin earns a No. 6 ranking as the best city in the South. Charleston, South Carolina, grabs the No. 1 spot, showing up Dallas at No. 12.

In addition, San Marcos lands at No. 16 among the South’s best college towns, while College Station comes in at No. 11. Meanwhile:

The rankings were culled from a 2021 survey of Southern Living readers.

“No one knows this region better than the Southern Living audience, and that’s why we tap into their experiences and solicit their opinions every year to determine the South’s best,” Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living, says in a news release. “This year’s deeply reported list is our most comprehensive yet, with some surprising new favorites as well as the classics that keep reinventing themselves.”