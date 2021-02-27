Houston power couple's luxe island wedding leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston power couple jets off to St. Croix for luxurious island wedding. St. Croix has dual significance for the couple as both the bride's birthplace and the place where the couple rekindled their romance.

2. 8 Houston eateries land on Texas Monthly's best new restaurants list. Instead of a ranked list of best new restaurants, the magazine touted 30 of its favorite dishes that are available to-go.

3. Houston's hottest restaurateur reveals plans for 2 exciting new concepts in The Heights. Ben Berg's next projects will be a romantic Italian restaurant and wood-fired steakhouse.

4. H-E-B rolls out new restrictions on food and supplies after winter storm. The Texas grocer briefly imposed purchase limits on some items while shoppers restocked after the storm.

5. Harris County politician powers push to switch Houston off ERCOT grid. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia wants the county to explore the possibility of withdrawing from the statewide electric grid.