10 to 15 percent of Houston outages will be restored, officials report

Millions of Texans are still without power after the state's power grid experienced a systemwide failure on February 15, as demand surged due to the historic winter conditions across the state.

Grid managers declared an emergency after the record-breaking energy use strained utilities beyond capacity.

New information indicates that there will be a window Tuesday, February 16 afternoon where Electric Reliability Council of Texas hopes to get more power generation, a source at a power company tells CultureMap news partner, ABC13. However, it likely won't be enough to get a lot of customers back online.

The source says the generation this afternoon will be almost all wind power.

They expect about 10 to 15 percent of outages to be restored by mid-afternoon, but the majority of households experiencing outages should expect to be without power for the the full day again Tuesday.

The source told ABC13 there are a lot of "what ifs" and uncertainty, but it does not seem like the majority of Texas will get power back on Tuesday.

The state is trying to get power from other grids that could help, but haven't had much success. Restoration of power will be slow because there are fears of overloading the grid when people come back online all at once.

Grid managers declared an emergency after the record-breaking energy use Monday strained utilities beyond capacity.

The outages across Texas could stretch for days, due to multiple power generation plants that are offline, according to officials. An estimated 75 percent of Texas power generation capacity is impacted.

---

Continue reading this story on our news partner site ABC13.