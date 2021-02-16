Mattress Mack warmly opens Gallery Furniture stores to residents without power

Just days after his 70th birthday, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is sharing a gift with the Bayou City. The man famous for saving locals money has opened both locations of his ubiquitous Gallery Furniture to Houstonians with no power.

McIngvale announced on this website that his stores are now “warming centers” for those who need respite from the cold.

A simple welcoming statement reads:

Gallery Furniture North Freeway and GF Grand Parkway are open as a shelter for those with no electricity/heat. Mattress Mack has got your back. Please only walking distance/short drive/experience driving in inclement weather. God bless and continue to take care of your neighbors, family, friends, and community.

Gallery Furniture warming stations include food, coffee, hot chocolate, blankets, and sweatshirts. Security will be also provided around the clock.

“Rather than complain about what should have been done, let’s just do things that are good for the community. Get people out here. Whether they want to stay for two hours until their power gets back on, or they want to stay for two days, we're here for the community,” McIngvale said.

Houstonians will no doubt remember that McIngvale opened his stores to displaced residents seeking solace during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, even picking up deploying store vehicles to pick up stranded locals.